A look inside the Baton Rouge nursery growing 10,000 poinsettias

Ten thousand—that’s the number of poinsettias Clegg’s Nursery grows every holiday season in its massive Greenwell Springs Road greenhouse, 225 magazine reports.

A massive undertaking, the poinsettias are distributed to Clegg’s Nursery’s four retail locations across greater Baton Rouge. The company grows 20 varieties of the festive plants, including traditional red and white, as well as gold, pink and orange, along with marbled and speckled shades.

“Now there are so many more to choose from,” says Elena Fennell, Clegg’s head grower who has worked at the local plant nursery for 25 years.

