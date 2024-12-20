A look inside Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey’s expansion

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey just got a bit bigger—about 1,600 square feet bigger that is.

As 225 magazine reports, the expansion opened Tuesday and connects Modesto’s current spot with the space next door that was previously occupied by a test kitchen for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

The new dining area can seat around 40 to 50 guests and includes a bar. Owner Ozzie Fernandez says expanding the almost 5-year-old restaurant seemed necessary.

The restaurateur has dubbed the new space the Mezcaleria, which means a mezcal distillery, and describes it as an upper-scale bar.

Modesto brought on design team Anne McCanless and Helene Dellocono with Texture BR, who created an upscale Mexican hacienda look with natural wood tables, pops of brass, fringe chandeliers, green velvet seating at the bar, a quartz bar top and saltillo floor tiles.

