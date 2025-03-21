A look inside Digital Nomad, a new art and creative downtown space

For Digital Knomad president Timesha Abdel-Ra’oof and vice president Khalil Abdel-Ra’oof, art is a way of life.

As 225 writes, the husband-and-wife-team and parents of five opened the art and multimedia studio downtown at 227 Florida St. about a year ago. The front of the space houses Smoky Bean Roasting Co. and House Brew and toward the back, there are additional, quieter areas and an art space.

So far over the past year, it has hosted decoupage workshops, photoshoots, art markets, paint and sip nights, and rotating art displays featuring local artists.

In addition to art and coffee, the team has more plans for the space. An independent bookstore is in the works, and Khalil says the team is working to get it off the ground with publisher Terrence Smith, who initially pitched the idea to them. They’re still working on visuals and the details of how that concept will come to life, but there are currently books available at Digital Knomad from the publisher.

