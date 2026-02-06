A look back at the Capital Region’s 10 biggest commercial deals of 2025

After a difficult 2024 marked by inflation, insurance and interest rates, the Capital Region’s commercial real estate market rebounded sharply in 2025, Business Report writes in its latest issue.

Multifamily properties reclaimed prominence, accounting for four of the 10 largest commercial transactions across East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. The year’s top deal was the $82 million sale of the Park Place student housing complex near LSU, surpassing 2024’s most expensive transaction.

The $81 million sale at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge followed closely behind.

Market activity accelerated toward the end of the year, and local real estate professionals say easing interest rates, stabilizing construction costs and lower insurance expenses could support continued strength in 2026, with leasing expected to play a significant role.

