A look at why retail prices are going up again

After months of holding the line, companies are rolling out a fresh wave of price increases, signaling that the brief pricing pause is over, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Businesses across industries—from apparel and spices to construction, electronics and professional services—say higher tariffs, labor costs and surging health-insurance expenses are forcing their hands. While many firms delayed increases late last year to remain competitive during the holiday season, price hikes picked up sharply in January and continued after Christmas.

Data from economists and pricing indexes show some of the strongest monthly increases in years, particularly for durable goods. Large brands including Levi Strauss and McCormick have already raised prices, while small businesses say thinner margins leave them with fewer options to absorb rising costs.

Executives warn that higher prices risk dampening demand, especially for lower-priced goods, but many say cost-cutting and supplier negotiations are no longer enough.

Surveys suggest more increases are coming, with a majority of small business leaders planning to raise prices again in the coming months.

Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.