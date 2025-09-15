A look at what’s driving the growth in global LNG demand

The LNG industry is undergoing rapid expansion, with global demand up more than 60% in the past decade and projected to climb another 50% by 2033.

Sarah Bairstow, president of Louisiana LNG at Woodside Energy, said in a Q&A with Energy Connects last week, that Asia is at the forefront of demand for LNG as countries cut coal reliance, while Europe pushes energy transition goals. She shared her perspectives on the changing landscape of the LNG industry and the importance of Gastech, an industry convention, in driving the industry forward.

Rising U.S. demand—driven by AI and data center needs—is also fueling investment, she says. Policy pressures are shaping the sector as the EU and China target carbon neutrality by mid-century, requiring companies to adapt portfolios and overcome regulatory hurdles.

Woodside is diversifying through its $17.5 billion Louisiana LNG project in Calcasieu Parish, which will deliver first exports in 2029 and add 16.5 million tonnes per year to its global portfolio. Bairstow says forums like Gastech 2025 will be key for collaboration and innovation to sustain momentum.

