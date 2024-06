Initial unemployment claims dropped for the week ending June 1, according to the latest figures by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

There were 2,046 initial claims filed for the week ending June 1, down from the previous week’s 2,184 and the previous year’s 2,770.

Meanwhile, continued claims increased by nearly 1,000—from 11,584 to 12,224. This year’s figures still come in lower than last year’s 12,450 continued claims filed for the same week.

