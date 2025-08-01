A look at The Chimes, a Baton Rouge staple

The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room has evolved from a single LSU-adjacent eatery into a Louisiana dining staple with four locations and a legacy rooted in scratch-cooking, consistency and adaptability, 225 writes.

Founded in 1983, the restaurant today serves 28,000 spinach and artichoke dips and 18,000 gallons of beer each year. It has cemented itself as a local legend, as prophesied by the dining room’s iconic football team-goes-ancient-Greek mural.

Longtime owners Michael Ryan and the late Tim Hood took over the business three years after it originally opened its doors.

“They didn’t anticipate that nearly 40 years later that would look like multiple locations and a much larger footprint than when they started,” manager Jim Howard says.

The North Gates corner fixture, which once served as a drug store, is today one of four locations across Louisiana—with an additional Baton Rouge location, The Chimes East, opening in 2005 on Coursey Boulevard. A Covington location followed in the 2010s, and, most recently, The Chimes opened its Lafayette outpost in 2023.

The kitchen relies on scratch-cooking and hand-battering, according to management.

