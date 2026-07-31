A look at new construction projects and property deals in Ascension Parish

Here are some of the most recent construction project and property transaction listings for Ascension Parish, as well as a few upcoming business events, Ascension Business Report writes.

The parish issued permits for two major projects, including a $3 million, 10,483-square-foot building at The Church International on La. 42 in Prairieville, with Living Solutions Construction as the contractor, and a $400,000, 11,840-square-foot pre-engineered mixed-use metal building on Copperhead Road in Geismar, to be built by RW Construction Inc.

On the real estate front, Level Homes acquired 15 lots in the Heritage Crossing development through six separate transactions, while Kenner-based Eica Holdings purchased an industrial property on South Darla Avenue near Interstate 10 for $600,000.

In Gonzales, Picou Builders Supply Co. purchased an approximately 1.06-acre tract adjacent to its Airline Highway facility for $180,000.

Looking ahead, the Ascension Chamber will host a members-only informational session on carbon capture, utilization and storage and other emerging energy technologies on Aug. 12, followed by a small business networking event featuring business coach Melissa Willis on Aug. 20.

The chamber’s annual Business Expo is scheduled for Aug. 27 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center REV Building and will feature more than 100 exhibitors, bringing together businesses, organizations and community leaders from across the parish.

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