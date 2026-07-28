What’s being built, bought and planned in Ascension Parish

Here are the latest property transactions, issued permits and upcoming business-related events in Ascension Parish.
Issued permits
- New construction for a 10,483-square-foot building at The Church International on La. 42 in Prairieville. The project is valued at $3 million, with Living Solutions Construction as the listed contractor.
- New construction permit for an 11,840-square-foot PEMB mixed-use metal building to be located on Copperhead Road in Geismar. RW Construction Inc. is the listed contractor for the project, which is valued at $400,000.
Property transactions
- Level Homes acquired 15 lots in the Heritage Crossing development through six separate transactions from VCD LLC and Jamie Marie LLC for a reported $600 and other considerations combined. Business filings with the Secretary of State’s Office list Vance and Charlene Daigle as members of VCD LLC, while Ronnie and Wendy Daigle are listed as members of Jamie Marie LLC. Todd Waguespack represented Level Homes in the transactions. The purchases included 10 lots in a single transaction and one lot each in five additional transactions.
- Kenner-based holding company Eica Holdings purchased an industrial property on South Darla Avenue near Interstate 10 from Elmwood entity Schluter-Bautsch for $600,000. Business filings with the Secretary of State’s office list Chad and Cassandra Poche as the members of Eica Holdings. Howard Bautsch and Bruce Schluter represented the seller in the transaction.
- Picou Builders Supply Co. bought an approximately 1.06-acre tract next to its facility on Airline Highway in Gonzales for $180,000. Daniel Picou represented the buyer in the deal. Andrew Jones and Edward Amar represented the seller, Amar Jones LLC.
Business agenda
- Informational session: The Ascension Chamber has partnered with the Center for Emerging Energies to host an informational session on carbon capture, utilization, and storage. The interactive session will provide a deeper look into CCUS and other emerging energy technologies shaping the region’s future. The event, which was scheduled for July 22, was postponed due to weather and rescheduled to Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Clarion Inn Conference Center on La. 30 West.
- Networking event: Business coach and consultant Melissa Willis will present at the August small business networking event scheduled for Aug. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ascension Parish Government Complex.
- Business Expo: The annual Ascension Chamber Business Expo is the largest gathering of businesses, organizations, and community leaders in Ascension Parish. The free event will feature more than 100 exhibitors. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center REV Building.