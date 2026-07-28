What’s being built, bought and planned in Ascension Parish

Level Homes acquired 15 lots in the Heritage Crossing development through six separate transactions from VCD LLC and Jamie Marie LLC for a reported $600 and other considerations combined. Business filings with the Secretary of State’s Office list Vance and Charlene Daigle as members of VCD LLC, while Ronnie and Wendy Daigle are listed as members of Jamie Marie LLC. Todd Waguespack represented Level Homes in the transactions. The purchases included 10 lots in a single transaction and one lot each in five additional transactions.