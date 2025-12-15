A look at Microsoft’s massive Louisiana carbon capture deal 

Microsoft is deepening its push to become carbon negative by 2030 with a major new carbon removal deal tied to a Louisiana clean fuels project, ESG Today writes.

The tech giant has agreed to purchase 3.6 million tons of carbon removal units from a planned $2.5 billion biomethanol facility near Pineville, developed by C2X subsidiary Beaver Lake Renewable Energy.

The project will convert forestry residues into low-carbon fuel while capturing and permanently storing biogenic CO2 in secure geologic formations in Louisiana. At full scale, the facility is expected to capture about 1 million metric tons of CO2 annually and produce more than 500,000 tons of bio-methanol each year.

The agreement further cements Microsoft’s position as the world’s largest buyer of engineered carbon removals and highlights growing corporate demand for large-scale, verifiable carbon capture projects.

Read the full story.