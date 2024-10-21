A look at how Baton Rouge casinos fared in September

Baton Rouge’s riverboat casinos collectively saw a dip in revenue during September following a boost in August.

The Belle of Baton Rouge, L’Auberge Baton Rouge and The Queen earned $18.5 million in September, down 9.9% from $20.5 million in August. The revenues are also down 10.5% compared to September 2023, according to the latest Louisiana Gaming Control Board figures.

L’Auberge brought in $11.7 million last month, about $1.4 million less than in August and experienced a 6.2% revenue decrease compared to September 2023.

The Belle of Baton Rouge earned less than $100,000 in September, an 82.5% dip from the $571,801 earned in August. Meanwhile, The Queen brought in $6.6 million last month, a 1.8% dip from August.

The Queen was the most visited Baton Rouge casino in September, with 98,343 visitors. L’Auberge was next, with 77,493 guests. Statewide, the casinos collectively saw 1.1 million visitors last month.

Louisiana’s 15 riverboat casinos collected a total $129 million in September, a 12% decrease from the $147 million earned in August and a 7% decline from September 2023.