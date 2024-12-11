A look at ExxonMobil’s ambitious goals through 2030

ExxonMobil plans to grow its earnings at a compound annual growth rate of 10% and boost spending on capital projects through 2030, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The oil and gas behemoth laid out its extensive six-year strategic plan on Wednesday that targets an additional $20 billion in potential earnings growth and $30 billion in cash flow potential.

The Texas-based company, which maintains facilities in Baton Rouge, says it also aims to unlock an additional $7 billion in structural cost savings through 2030 by simplifying its business processes, optimizing supply chains and modernizing its information technology and data management systems.

