A lawmaker sets the stage for a St. George school district

As the newly incorporated City of St. George prepares to elect its first officials and shape its governance, plans are gaining momentum for a long-anticipated independent school system.

State Sen. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, will hold a press conference Thursday to announce his intention to file legislation in the upcoming legislative session to establish a City of St. George school district.

An independent school district for the City of St. George has been discussed for more than a decade and the effort to incorporate the city was born from a desire for a new school district for the community.

The legislation will include an accompanying funding measure that will be introduced as a constitutional amendment, according to the announcement.

The press conference, which will be held at the St. George City Hall, will be led by Sen. Edmonds, St. George Mayor Dustin Yates, State Rep. Emily Chenevert and St. George Councilwoman Patty Cook.