A homebuilder purchased more than 100 lots to expand this neighborhood

Local homebuilder DSLD just purchased more than 100 lots to expand one of its residential communities in Gonzales.

The homebuilder bought 108 lots through DSLD Homes LLC from Conway Development Company LLC for $6.2 million, according to sales documents filed Thursday with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The purchased lots are part of phase three of the Reserve at Conway development off La. 44 near Interstate 10. Jeffery Purpera represented DSLD and Ryan Power represented Conway Development.

The Reserve at Conway and Village at Conway are the two neighborhoods within the Conway mixed-use development. When completed, the Conway development is expected to comprise 929 single-family lots. The phase four plan for the Reserve at Conway will have 159 lots.