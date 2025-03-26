A Gonzales industrial property sells for $2M

The industrial property that houses Community Steel Company in Gonzales has a new owner.

Community Steel Company LLC—owned by Gary Nugent, Lynell Johnson, and Brandon and Hanna Golson—purchased the site for $2 million, according to documents filed with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

Nugent, who originally acquired the property through a holding company, was also the seller in the transaction.

Community Steel Company is a metal fabrication and supply business offering a range of products and services, including prefabricated metal buildings, sheet metal, roofing supplies, and other construction materials. The company also designs buildings and supplies garage doors.