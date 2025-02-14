A first look at the soon-to-open Veracruz Restaurant

A new Mexican eatery with coastal flair will open its doors in Baton Rouge next month, 225 reports.

Veracruz Restaurant opens March 6 on Drusilla Lane. The restaurant is inspired by its eastern Mexico namesake, a state known for cuisine that fuses the region’s Spanish, Caribbean and indigenous influences.

And the menu will follow suit with fresh seafood showcased in ceviches, tacos and skewers, or in signature entrees like the Arroz a la Tumbada, which is Veracruz’s play on a Spanish paella, and Pescado a la Veracruzana, a fillet topped with tomato sauce, capers and olives. There will also be quesadillas and fried plantains in sweet and savory preparations. Some dishes will be cooked over charcoal in a brasa oven imported from Spain. The menu will rotate with the seasons.

“Mar y tierra—which translates to sea and land—is the focus of Veracruz,” owner William Mealer says, describing the restaurant’s tagline.

Mealer says his memories of growing up in Honduras and visiting the coast helped when he was envisioning bringing Veracruz to life.

Laura Cedor Interiors designed the space, curating clean, coastal vibes characterized by beachy blues and natural tones.

