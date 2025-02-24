A financial scandal prompts BESE to restructure this charter school’s leadership

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is reconstituting the governing board of Education Explosion Inc. following an audit that accused the charter school’s CEO of misusing more than $2 million in public funds for personal expenses, The Center Square reports.

BESE, which oversees Type 2 public charter schools, states that it has a responsibility to ensure compliance with charter contracts, state laws and sound fiscal management practices.

The decision comes on the heels of a Louisiana Legislative Auditor investigation accusing Education Explosion CEO Chakesha Scott of financial misconduct.

The audit shows Scott allegedly diverted more than $1.5 million in charter school funds to an account she controlled under the name Friends of Impact Charter School. An additional $171,659 was funneled to a third party through FICS, while more than $221,000 in payments from students and parents were also redirected to unauthorized accounts.

Auditors found that at least $130,494 was spent on luxury family trips to destinations including Egypt and Disneyland Paris, and more than $166,000 in school funds were used to lease or purchase a 2017 Acura MDX and a 2021 Land Rover Velar.

“Our review confirmed numerous violations of Louisiana charter law, BESE policy, open meeting laws, and general accounting practices,” state officials said in a statement, adding that reconstituting the board was done in lieu of revoking its charter and the agency will “closely monitor” the operations of the school to ensure compliance with state law.

