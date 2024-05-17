A federal crackdown on payday lenders seems imminent

Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week that resolved a challenge to its authority, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to restart its aggressive crackdown against payday lenders and other companies that offer high-cost, short-term loans to poor borrowers, The Washington Post reports.

The planned CFPB regulations would primarily prevent payday and car-title lenders from trying to withdraw money repeatedly from customers’ bank accounts, a policy that aims to protect cash-strapped borrowers from multiple failed payments.

The CFPB also plans to resume work on at least 14 investigations and lawsuits that have been stalled in the face of legal uncertainty. Those cases primarily involve short-term lenders and other companies that allegedly profited after levying large fees on their customers.

