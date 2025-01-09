A deep dive into the growing infrastructure portfolio of Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is building something big.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, the Baton Rouge private equity firm has, over the course of the past few years, invested heavily in the realm of infrastructure. Through a series of strategic acquisitions, BCP has begun crafting a robust portfolio of energy and water assets.

But what’s the motivation behind that push, and how do all of the individual pieces of the puzzle fit together?

According to co-founder and partner Jeff Jenkins, the vision is simple.

“The vision is to be the clear leader in the middle market with respect to infrastructure services and value-added infrastructure investments,” he says.

At the heart of BCP’s investment strategy are two classes of funds: infrastructure services and value-added infrastructure investments.

Read the full story, and send comments to editor@businessreport.com.