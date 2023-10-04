A deep dive into artificial intelligence: Find these resources in EBRPL’s digital library

Sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Artificial intelligence has long been the plot of science fiction novels and horror movies, but today, it is also becoming a common topic in the workplace. As companies grapple with using AI to improve their efficiency and ease their workload, they must also set standards and guidelines for its ethical use. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has a multitude of resources in the Digital Library, as well as an upcoming speaker this month, to help you better understand and use this emerging technology. Here are just a few examples:

AI Trends

GPT-4: The New GPT Release and What You Need to Know

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

Ya Xu: How to Turn AI from a Buzz Word to a Business Tool

AI for Business Leaders

ChatGPT Marketing: Create Complete Campaigns w/ Chat GPT AI

ChatGPT: Complete ChatGPT Course for Work 2023

How to use Artificial Intelligence – A Guide for Everyone!

Artificial Intelligence Business: How you can profit from AI

Artificial Intelligence for Dummies

ChatGPT: Possibilities and Pitfalls

ChatGPT for Designers

Everyday Innovation: Leveraging ChatGPT in Our Daily Lives

Artificial Intelligence 2023 Report

Artificial intelligence (AI) deployment status in organizations in the United States in 2022

Four Battlegrounds: Power in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Paul Scharre

Human Compatible: Artificial Intelligence and the Problem of Control by Stuart Russell

I, Human: AI, Automation, and the Quest to Reclaim What Makes Us Unique by Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic

Robot-Proof: Higher Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Joseph Aoun

“The Rise of AI: How Everyone Can Benefit”

Visit the Main Library Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. to hear from accomplished businessman and

speaker Henry Hays. Hays spent 20 years in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, most notably building the commercial team at Avanir Pharmaceuticals, where it reached peak sales of $110 million a year. Avanir was purchased for $3.5 billion, the highest multiple in the history of that industry. Hays’ new mission became spreading the power of disruptive innovation coming to all aspects of business around the world. Currently, he is the co-founder and CEO of DisruptReady, a disruptive upskilling company that educates on emerging technology, particularly artificial intelligence.