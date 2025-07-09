A closer look at Trump’s proposed 50% tariff on copper imports

Experts are warning that President Donald Trump’s new copper tariff could lead to price increases for American consumers as the U.S. is not self-sufficient in copper, Fortune writes.

The price of copper moved upward sharply on Tuesday after Trump said he plans to implement a 50% tariff on copper imports.

The U.S. imports 810,000 metric tons of copper every year with the metal being used to make electronic gadgets and car parts. About 36% of copper consumed in the U.S. is imported, according to research cited by Bloomberg.

The outlook poses a problem for Trump, who has been pressuring Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates. But Powell won’t be lowering rates if the spiralling price of copper is lifting inflation. Research by UBS and Pantheon Macroeconomics—seen by Fortune this morning—suggest that a copper tariff would add 0.02% to 0.03% onto the inflation rate. That’s not a huge amount—so it might still give Powell the wiggle room he needs to cut the rate in September despite the copper problem.

