A closer look at the constitutional amendments on the Dec. 7 ballot

Four proposed constitutional amendments appear on the Dec. 7 ballot, for which early voting is underway, the USA Today Network reports.

The proposed amendments range from expanding the Judiciary Commission to changing the way lawmakers vote on spending taxpayer money to revising the system for the state to collect delinquent property taxes.

If approved by voters, Amendment No. 2 requires lawmakers to acknowledge a 48-hour waiting period for final votes on budget bills. Currently, state lawmakers take a final vote on bills appropriating money and send them to the governor at any time in a legislative session.

Proponents of the amendment say that requiring more time before lawmakers can take a final vote on bills appropriating money ensures that legislative leaders can’t quickly jam bills through the process before rank-and-file lawmakers can review them and assess their impact.

Those opposing the amendment say the 48-hour waiting period would be an unnecessary roadblock for passage of critical legislation. Read the full article.