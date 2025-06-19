A California firm has purchased these Mid City apartments

Redwood Trust, a California-based real estate investment firm, has purchased the Pine Square Apartments in north Mid City for $4.95 million.

According to sales records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court, the property was acquired through Redwood’s subsidiary, CAF Bridge Borrower GS LLC, from Pine Square Villas.

Located on Dougherty Drive between Choctaw Drive and Winbourne Avenue, the complex spans more than seven acres and includes 13 buildings with a total of 183 units. It had been marketed as part of a larger $23 million multifamily portfolio in Baton Rouge.

Sokun Soun represented CAF in the transaction, while Monroe Whitter and Nathan Milazzo represented the seller, Pine Square Villas.