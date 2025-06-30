A breakdown of the bills signed by Gov. Landry on Monday

Gov. Jeff Landry signed a sweeping legislative package Monday targeting Louisiana’s insurance crisis and overhauling the state’s Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The insurance-related bills aim to increase transparency, prevent age-based premium hikes, and protect consumers from unexpected rate increases tied to credit scores.

Measures include House Bill 438, which limits advertising costs insurers can pass on to consumers, and Senate Bill 61, which mandates disclosure of credit-based rate changes. Landry also enacted SB231, revised after a previous veto, to clarify medical claim costs in legal proceedings.

Other signed bills expand fortified roofing deductions, create a standardized homeowner’s policy and require insurers to notify regulators when exiting a region. On infrastructure, Landry approved DOTD reforms designed to improve efficiency and accountability, including creating the Office of Louisiana Highway Construction and the Office of Transformation.

The legislation builds on Landry’s earlier tort reform efforts, which he described as the largest in state history.

Read the full story.