A Baton Rouge startup is aiming to make home health care more efficient 

A new B2B platform aims to make home health care more efficient and streamlined for agencies and providers.

Andy Barth, CEO and co-founder of soon-to-be-launched The Care Connexion, plans to make the home health care platform live and start working with its first batch of agencies and therapists this spring. Barth originally anticipated launching in 2023, but the release date was set back due to software development delays.

The Care Connexion will be a two-sided marketplace where agencies can put patient service requests into the platform, with the requests sent out to vetted therapy providers. The providers can then place bids on the patient expressing their interest. The agency can review the bid and decide which provider is the best fit for the patient.

“The goal is to be able to build out a suite of tools that make [home health care providers] highly efficient, so that they can spend as little a time in the car driving, less time on their phone or computer and doing all the administrative things like scheduling and documentation—and make their job as easy as possible,” Barth says. “What that does is attract more health care workers to the home health care space, which will then make more of these service providers available to the home health care agencies to help address workforce shortages.”

For its initial launch, Barth plans to work with a small group of established physical therapists and agencies in Los Angeles from his existing work with his other company, Gold Standard Therapy Solutions, which provides staffing and therapy management services for home health care companies in Los Angeles.

After ironing out the kinks and identifying areas for further development, Barth says the software will expand its services by the end of the year to also include occupational therapy and speech therapy.

The company plans to prioritize markets in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, areas with densely populated cities where there’s an abundance of patients that need services and it’s challenging to drive long distances to patients because of traffic, Barth says.

The software will add a scheduling and route-optimization feature, helping providers save time on the road and identify the best traveling routes to determine their schedules. The Care Connexion plans to eventually build a dedicated mobile app to support the platform.

The Care Connexion’s headquarters are located in the Nexus Tech Park.