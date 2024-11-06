A Baton Rouge firm’s tips for developing leadership among rising generations

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, business leaders must be more dynamic than ever in their approaches to leadership development.

Shifting workforce demographics—coupled with the rise of emerging technologies like AI and automation—present both challenges and opportunities. To stay ahead of the curve, strategies must be adapted.

For its latest issue, Business Report sat down with CEO Devin Lemoine and partner Melissa Thompson of Success Labs, a Baton Rouge leadership development and management consulting firm, to glean their insights about how businesses can future-proof their talent development tactics.

By 2025, millennials are expected to account for 75% of the global workforce—a generational shift expected to bring changes in workplace expectations. Millennials and Gen Z prioritize flexibility, transparency and opportunities for advancement.

Lemoine and Thompson point out that these younger generations are often eager to step into leadership roles because of their desire to meaningfully contribute to something larger than themselves. Businesses should offer leadership development programs that are aligned with these generational preferences.

The pair suggests bosses create leadership development programs that cater to the preferences of millennials and Gen Z by outlining clear career paths and opportunities for advancement.

