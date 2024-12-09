A Baton Rouge company will run North Carolina’s home energy rebate program

Baton Rouge-based engineering, program management and disaster recovery firm Aptim has been tapped to manage North Carolina’s home energy rebate program, the company announced Monday.

The statewide HOMES/HEAR program helps income-qualified families buy and install electric appliances and make energy efficiency improvements to their homes. Per the contract, Aptim will provide program management, marketing, community engagement, application processing, reporting and compliance for the program.

Aptim is working in partnership with Everblue, Franklin Energy and Jefferson Wells for the project.

This is not the first time Aptim has ventured into energy rebates. The firm also manages statewide energy rebates in Wisconsin, Louisiana and Missouri. In June, the firm was named the No. 4 Top Hazardous Waste Contractor on Engineering News-Record’s 2024 Top 400 Contractors list.

The North Carolina Home Energy Rebate Program is expected to launch in early 2025. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.