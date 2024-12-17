A Baton Rouge biotech firm spent $2.6M to expand on Coursey Boulevard

The former Unitech Training Academy building on Coursey Boulevard will be renovated so a Baton Rouge biotechnology company can grow its operations.

DynaCord purchased the property through Dynacord Holdings LLC from Coursey Boulevard LLC for $2.6 million, according to a deal filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

Bob Kirby of Saurage Rotenberg brokered the deal for the seller and Dex Shill of NAI Latter & Blum represented DynaCord.

The purchased property is a 24,358-square-foot space on four acres near Uptown Rock Climbing. Unitech recently relocated its campus to South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to the academy’s website.

Shill tells Daily Report that DynaCord has plans for an extensive renovation to the new space. The company will keep its current lab on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and is expected to use part of the new space as another lab.

DynaCord specializes in exosomes―small vesicles that stem cells secrete. The company produces exosomes for research purposes only and works with research partners to develop clinical exosome products.

Keyon Janani is DynaCord’s CEO. He founded and grew 5 Leaf Laboratories, a hemp product manufacturer and distributor based in Baton Rouge.