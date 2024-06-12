401(k) matches on student loan payments gain traction

While employees often have to choose between repaying student debt and saving for retirement, some are finding relief with employers who are applying student loan payments toward 401(k) matches with the Secure 2.0 Act, Bloomberg reports.

Companies have long offered tuition-reimbursement programs for those who decide to go back to school, but some are also acknowledging the debt employees have already accrued, and the ways it’s impacting their ability to save.

Verizon, Dow Inc., News Corp., and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. are among just 100 companies now offering a match through retirement plan provider Fidelity Investments, which rolled out a program to handle the benefit Jan. 1 to its roughly 30,000 corporate clients.

But overall, about 64% of companies don’t plan to roll out an expanded 401(k) match because of costs, according to a survey by the Plan Sponsor Council of America.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.