225 presents a guide to grocery shopping in the Capital Region

See it played out inside any given store. It’s the Louisiana-made marmalade near the produce section, the crawfish tails in the freezer or the variety of jambalaya mixes in the aisles. It’s the way patrons cherry pick from their weekly shopping lists, 225 Magazine reports.

Here, shoppers are so deeply familiar with inventories, they’ll break their grocery runs up by store: scooping chicken salad from one shop, braided bread loafs from another, fresh seafood from a third.

Louisiana residents love local—and are drawn to the businesses that do, too. But how did we get this way? It’s a question the magazine explores in its November cover story all about the Capital Region’s unique grocery culture. Because when makin’ groceries in the Capital Region, there’s a whole lot to be thankful for.

