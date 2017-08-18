‘225’: Meet LSU’s dynamic duo—Derrius Guice and J.D. Moore

Called one of the “17 most irreplaceable players in college football,” LSU running back Derrius Guice is a key player in this season’s Heisman Trophy conversation. As 225 reports, Guice has the third-best odds to win the trophy.

If he does win, it will be with the help of blocker J.D. Moore. In its August issue, the magazine profiled the duo in its cover story.

The pair come from different backgrounds, but the camaraderie between them is apparent as their off-the-field friendship has translated to on-field magic.

“There’s no question that the timing of me being a fullback at LSU coinciding with Leonard [Fournette] and Derrius’ careers has been amazing,” Moore tells 225. “I’m super-blessed and thankful that I got to be a part of that backfield. Any time you see a highlight video for Leonard, I get to see myself, which is pretty cool. It’s been crazy having such dynamic guys following my blocks.”

