‘225’: Meet Kalurah Street Grill’s resident pastry chef

You most likely know all about Kelley McCann, the executive chef at Kalurah Street Grill, now meet the restaurant’s resident pastry chef—Kaila Mogg-Stone Kay

As 225 details in a Q&A feature, Kay is one of the few restaurant pastry chefs in the Capital area.

As Kalurah’s resident pastry chef, her job is to create breads and desserts in a manner that complements McCann’s contemporary Southern and globally-influenced menu.

Kay says she loves desserts that win over palates—not by being sweet, but by being balanced.

“Her recent grapefruit tart combines tangy grapefruit curd with white chocolate ganache and grapefruit crèma in a rosemary shortbread crust,” 225 reports. “It’s sweet, tart and creamy with a hint of herbs.”

Pastry isn’t the only side of the kitchen Kay knows.

In 2013, she earned a traditional culinary arts degree from the Louisiana Culinary Institute with the dream of one day becoming an executive chef, 225 notes. But to make herself more marketable, Kay decided to pursue a degree in baking and pastry as well, which she began at LCI the following semester.

“I think it’s good to be well-rounded,” she says. “Having knowledge of the savory side definitely gives me more creative freedom and range.”

Read 225’s full Q&A feature.