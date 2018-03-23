‘225’: Looking to find like-minded people in Baton Rouge? There’s a club for you
In a city like Baton Rouge—so big and yet so small, and where most of us are either lifelong locals, temporary students or industry transplants—finding a group of like-minded friends can be a challenge.
But as 225 details in its March cover package, there are a bevy of unique clubs in Baton Rouge that meet on a regular basis to celebrate their love of everything from “Star Trek” and running to corgis and gardening.
“Turns out our people are all around us, hiding in plain sight,” 225 reports. “You just have to know where to start looking.”
Meet more than two dozen clubs in the complete cover package, which includes the following features:
- How Happy’s Running Club became the quintessential Baton Rouge meetup
- The optimism and community of USS Corsair, Baton Rouge’s ‘Star Trek’ meetup
- The canine and human bonds of the Burbank Corgi Club
- Screenwriters Down South members share creativity and life experiences
- The Baton Rouge Herb Society cultivates community interest in herbs
- The Louisiana Photographic Society welcomes anyone who has a passion for pictures
- A look at 20-plus other meetup groups to hang with
