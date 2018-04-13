‘225’: A look inside Baton Rouge’s first succulent-focused boutique

Rozlan Fransen opened Baton Rouge’s first succulent-focused boutique in January, offering a variety of succulents and cacti to the Baton Rouge community. 225 has a look inside the Highland Road storefront, where Fransen nurses more than 1,000 plants and 100 different plant species, from vibrant hanging hoya plants to prickly cacti.

“[Succulents are] just so cute and unique looking,” she says. “It’s really the only plant I can keep alive. It’s like a joke; I can’t have house plants. I’ve gotten a few, but they just die.”

Fransen plans to build a greenhouse behind her shop, so she can propagate her own succulents. Until then, she picks up nearly 400 new succulents a week from suppliers.

In addition to its plants, potting station and delivery service, Baton Rouge Succulent Company offers gardening books, cards, plant-themed art prints and company merchandise. It will offer workshops and classes for guests to attend starting this spring. Think Painting with a Twist but for plants, Fransen says. She also plans to offer succulent arrangements and bouquets for weddings.

