‘225’: Five Baton Rouge food trends that emerged this year

Food halls and fresh food delivery services are among several culinary trends to emerge in Baton Rouge in 2016. With the curtain closing on the year, 225 has compiled a list of some of this year’s food trends that could very well continue into the new year.

“Louisiana has long been devoted to the specialty meat market. Think of the beaucoup Cajun butchers dotting the Acadiana landscape,” 225 reports. “It’s no surprise, then, that we’d embrace spots like gourmet newcomer Twine, a chef-run spot in Mid City intended to make life easier through assemblages of ready-to-cook fresh meats and sides for easy dinners.”

Twine offers gourmet prepared meals, foie gras burgers, wild salmon patties and humanely raised pork and beef. Also joining the growing specialty meat market, Iverstine Farms Butcher recently opened on Perkins Road. The well-known butcher shop and smokehouse serves fresh and prepared meats from its own herd of locally raised heritage breed pigs and cows.

The bevy of restaurants, shops and bars in Mid City expanded with the addition of White Star Market, slated to open on the ground floor of Square 46, a mixed-use development going vertical on Government Street.

White Star Market will feature about a dozen contemporary food and drink outlets, including Dat’z Italian pizza, ramen concept Chow Yum Phat and Jay Ducote’s Gov’t Taco.

Another trend that took greater hold this year is the “pick your own topping” concept, which includes restaurants such as Lit Pizza, The Salad Shop and Rock ‘n’ Pops. Meanwhile, Uber-like food delivery service Waitr also launched this year and Brussels sprouts found their way onto more local menus.

225 has the full story.