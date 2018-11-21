‘225 Dine:’ Pie tips from Elsie’s Plate and Pie owner

When it comes to Thanksgiving, there’s one thing besides the turkey that should always be on the dinner table: a good old-fashioned pie.



Whether you prefer pumpkin pie or the classic apple pie, Elsie’s Plate & Pie owner Paul Dupre tells 225 Dine he considers pies to be one of the easier desserts to make during the holiday season.



For Elsie’s team, the week of Thanksgiving is its busiest. The restaurant can dish out anywhere from 30 pies to a few hundred a day. Hungry customers order everything from s’mores pies to small cherry hand pies.

Since adopting his recipes from his grandmother and developing new ones with his wife, Dupre has become an expert on making the perfect pie.

Dupre’s pro tips include:

Make the dough a day in advance and let it sit.

Almond and coconut milk are good alternatives for cow’s milk in pie recipes.

Worry less about how the pie looks and more about the taste.

Nervous your pie isn’t completely cooked? Jiggle the tray to see if there’s movement in the pie filling. If there is, it needs to cook longer.

Let pumpkin pies cool slowly to prevent the pie from cracking.

Read the full story, and be sure to sign up for the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to get your fill of local culinary news each week.