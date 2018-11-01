‘225 Dine:’ It’s not too late for some spooky themed cocktails
Halloween is usually all about the kids these days but with trick or treating time over, there’s still a couple days left to try some of Baton Rouge’s Halloween- and fall-themed cocktails.
225 Dine has compiled a few seasonal drinks from around Baton Rouge to help you get started.
- A haunted cocktail assortment at Olive or Twist: Bar + Kitchen: One of the most controversial Halloween sweets of all time—candy corn—ventures into the field of alcoholic beverages with the Candy Corn Old Fashioned, using a house-made candy corn syrup. They’ve also got a Count Chocula cereal milk concoction or a Pumpkin Pie cocktail that tastes like Thanksgiving dessert in a glass.
- Persimmon margaritas and bourbon smashes at Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar: A fresh batch of persimmons arrived last weekend and will be ripe just in time for the Beausoleil bar staff to add to margaritas or bourbon smash.
- The Blood Moon at Hayride Scandal: Available now through winter, this charcoal gin sour contains fresh lemon, simple syrup and an egg white, topped with a blood orange slice.
See the full list of seasonal cocktails around town, be sure to sign up for the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to get your fill of local culinary news each week.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!