‘225 Dine:’ It’s not too late for some spooky themed cocktails

Deanna B. Narveson
November 1, 2018

 

Halloween is usually all about the kids these days but with trick or treating time over, there’s still a couple days left to try some of Baton Rouge’s Halloween- and fall-themed cocktails.

225 Dine has compiled a few seasonal drinks from around Baton Rouge to help you get started.

  • A haunted cocktail assortment at Olive or Twist: Bar + Kitchen: One of the most controversial Halloween sweets of all time—candy corn—ventures into the field of alcoholic beverages with the Candy Corn Old Fashioned, using a house-made candy corn syrup. They’ve also got a Count Chocula cereal milk concoction or a Pumpkin Pie cocktail that tastes like Thanksgiving dessert in a glass.
  • Persimmon margaritas and bourbon smashes at Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar: A fresh batch of persimmons arrived last weekend and will be ripe just in time for the Beausoleil bar staff to add to margaritas or bourbon smash.
  • The Blood Moon at Hayride Scandal: Available now through winter, this charcoal gin sour contains fresh lemon, simple syrup and an egg white, topped with a blood orange slice.

