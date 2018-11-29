‘225 Dine:’ Gourmet Girls gets growing in new, larger location

Gourmet Girls owner Katia Mangham says when customers would walk into their former location near the Perkins Road overpass, they were amazed at how she was able to run a full-scale operation out of such a small space for the past decade.



“It’s just been this quaint little gingerbread house situation,” she tells 225 Dine.



But, just in time for the holidays, the catering company known for its detailed, floral-topped cakes and other beautiful creations, moved out of its gingerbread house and into a location three times as large in Studio Park on Lobdell Avenue. The new location next to Ann Connelly Fine Art officially opened for business last Friday.



“The space is beautiful,” Mangham says. “Until I started building the space out, I didn’t realize how much I’d really made do with much less than maybe I needed, because that’s just sort of the way that I am.”

Mangham has a retail space in the new shop, where she will sell platters, a line of synthetic glassware, cookbooks and other dishes for entertaining. Also inside the shop, Mangham will be selling pastries, like caramel brownies and cookies. She says her sweets, including her buttercream-frosted cakes, are her most popular items.



“I anticipate it becoming somewhat of a bakery, as well, because that is such a big part of my business now,” Mangham says. “My biggest request was that people would want to come in and buy cookies in small quantities.”

