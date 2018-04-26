‘225 Dine’: Get a peek at Lily’s Restaurant and Grill

Lily’s Restaurant and Grill is open at Acadian-Perkins Plaza and 225 Dine takes you inside to sample such Mexican and Central American cuisine as Salvadorean-style tamales and pupusas.

“The first thing you’ll notice is the giant cactus,” 225 Dine writes. “It’s painted on the newly pink wall outside the recently opened Lily’s Restaurant and Grill in the former Cupcake Allie location on Perkins Road. It’s certain to become a frequently Instagrammed mural once word gets out. Beyond the cacti, though, there’s a whole menu of authentic cuisine to sample from this unassuming little shop.”

The restaurant’s friendly waitstaff is quick to offer you a complimentary basket of chips with an acidic, spicy, orange hued salsa and a sample of the house-made agua fresca, the 225 Dine reviewer notes, adding that a Jamaica version of the drink is made with hibiscus flowers and the Tamarindo with tamarind.

“My photographer and I were ready to throw down by the time we arrived for lunch, so we ordered big—perhaps too big. Turns out Salvadoran-style tamales are pretty hefty.”

The tamales are wrapped in banana leaves rather than the typical corn husks of the Mexican variety and are filled with veggies, potatoes and chicken.

“Proceed with caution, as the chicken stays on the bone to infuse the filling with all the flavor of the marrow, so you’ll want to use your fork to pick them out,” the newsletter says. “But with these savory flavors, they’re worth the risk.”

