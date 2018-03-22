‘225 Dine’: Eager to try White Star Market cuisine? Here’s how to get your fix now

You don’t have to wait to taste the variety of cuisines that will be served at White Star Market, Baton Rouge’s highly anticipated food hall.

The communal food hall—opening inside mixed-use development Square 46 in Mid City—is projected to open in April or May, 225 Dine reports. But if you’re eager for a taste of food from White Star tenants, here’s how to get an early fix.

Jay Ducote is hosting weekly pop-ups of his taco concept, Gov’t Taco, at Iverstine Butcher on Perkins Road. “We were looking for a way to work on taco ideas, to keep perfecting our tacos and to keep our brand and our name out there,” he says.

Every Tuesday for lunch this month, Ducote is dishing out original taco creations like the Seoul-cial Justice, a Korean-themed taco made with pork belly and kimchi, as well as the Philly-buster, a Philly cheesesteak-inspired taco made with Iverstine brisket and queso.

And though the Gov’t Taco’s menu is set and ready for White Star’s opening, the experimental tacos will become off-menu specials or perhaps part of the permanent menu as it expands. Ducote plans to continue his weekly pop-up until White Star’s opening. Catch him from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Iverstine Butcher, and follow Gov’t Taco’s Instagram for menu previews.

Dat’z Italian’s mobile pizza oven regularly appears around Baton Rouge. Keep an eye on the eatery’s social media to find out where.

You can also follow the team of Chow Yum Phat on social media to learn about their latest pop-ups. The team hosted their first pop-up event at Magpie Cafe earlier this month, serving a spicy crawfish ramen.

And the New Orleans-based Fete au Fete food truck is always on the move, but you can stop by its booth at St. Roch Market in New Orleans to sample favorites like its Trash Grits or Cajun Cubano.

Read the food story to find out how you can taste food from other White Star tenants like Jolie @ the Market, Rêve Coffee Roasters, and The Big Squeezy.