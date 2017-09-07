‘225 Dine’: How Baton Rouge restaurants are helping Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

From rescuing flood victims to collecting donations, Louisianans are doing whatever they can to help Texans still grappling with the loss and destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey.

To that end, several Baton Rouge restaurants like Caliente Mexican Craving and Magpie Cafe are helping out in their own way, either through monetary donations or by collecting supplies to deliver, 225 Dine reports.

Magpie Cafe is partnering with 10 other Baton Rouge businesses to hosts a Texas Flood Relief Benefit from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday on the rooftop of the Commerce Building downtown. Tickets can be purchased here.

At Caliente Mexican Craving on Lee Drive, the restaurant will donate $5 to the First Baptist Church Baton Rouge’s flood relief efforts for every sopapilla purchased.

And Calandro’s is partnering with Associated Grocers Baton Rouge and Associated Food Stores for the “Stuff A Truck! Fill A Need!” fundraiser and food and supply drive. Money can be donated at the registers at Calandro’s locations on Government Street and on Perkins Road. The fundraiser continues through the end of this month.

Read more to find out how restaurants like VooDoo BBQ, Grimaldi's Pizzeria, Another Broken Egg, BRQ Seafood and Barbecue, Tin Roof Brewing Company and MJ's Cafe are helping Texans after recover from Harvey.