‘225 Dine:’ A sneak peek at Topgolf  

Louisiana’s first Topgolf location held a private event Wednesday night to show off its food, drinks, event space and, of course, iconic golf range. 225 was on hand and has a first look at the new center, which is set to open this month.

The three-story venue has 72 golf bays complete with tables or couches, an easy, interactive touch screen to get your games started, and overhead heaters for chilly nights.

Each bay can host up to six players at a time with a variety of games that challenge players to hit certain targets on the expansive green.



Players can have food and drinks delivered to their table or sit at one the bars on the first and third floor lined with flatscreen TVs similar to any sports bar. Topgolf’s food and drinks menus include everything from wings and burgers to charcuterie boards and flatbreads, as well as some sweet treats including injectable donut holes, which you can fill with several sweet options. Most standard spirits, wines and beer, along with some Topgolf originals like the Pineapple Punch Golfbag or Topgolf Tea are available.



“About half the people that come to Topgolf have never picked up a club,” Bennett says. “We are more than just ‘Go get some food, swing some clubs and (drink) beer.’ It’s a whole experience, and it’s a memorable experience. People are going to come here, and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.”



Read the full story and see photos of the new facility, and subscribe to the 225 Dine e-newsletter to get your fill of Baton Rouge culinary and events news each week.

