225 Day festivities will return this weekend 

In recent years, viral social media posts and local organizations have dubbed Feb. 25 (or 02/25) as 225 Day, with the biggest celebration taking place during 225 Fest, 225 writes.

The festival was created in 2023, paying homage to the Capital Region’s food, music, art and more. This year, the festival is moving from downtown to BREC’s Airline Highway Park as an extended two-day event.

The changes were made to accommodate ongoing Mardi Gras parades rolling through the downtown area, as well as to expand for the expected crowd. With 18,000 people already preregistered to attend, founder Myra Richardson says the crowd is expected to be even bigger than last year’s.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will also host a 225 Day celebration at Chelsea’s Live on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The event will coincide with BRAC’s annual meeting and aims to encourage board members, investors and the public to celebrate the region. The celebration will feature a make-your-own BTR hat station, a Baton Rouge ukulele player and a chance to hear about the work BRAC has done in the region.

