Louisiana Survey: See what residents say is the state’s most pressing issue

Findings from LSU’s 2024 Louisiana Survey shows a majority of Louisiana residents think the state is heading in the wrong direction, but their perceptions of the economy and confidence in state government have improved.

This is the first of three planned reports from the survey, which polled 511 Louisiana residents over the phone and 540 residents online between March 25 to April 3. The total sample has a plus or minus 6% margin of error.

Per the report, 61% of Louisiana residents say the state is heading in the wrong direction. This is the third consecutive year in which the share of people saying “wrong direction” outnumbers the share saying “right direction” by at least 30 percentage points.

Crime tops the list of problems the public is concerned about, with 28% saying it is the most important problem for the state government to tackle in 2024, up from 19% last year.

The state index of consumer sentiment is 57.8, an improvement over 53.5 last year and 50.3 in 2022—a sign that state residents view their financial situations and the economy, as a whole, less pessimistically than in recent years.

While most residents gave high evaluations to their local neighborhoods as a place to live and to the state’s public colleges and universities, they reported less positive views of the state’s coastal protection and restoration efforts, the quality of the environment, the quality of health care and the quality of the state as a place to live.

They evaluate the public K-12 schools in the state, state efforts at economic development, and infrastructure especially negatively.

