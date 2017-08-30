‘10/12 Industry Report’: Industrial design gets futuristic

Futuristic buzzwords like augmented reality, immersive mixed reality, building information modeling and digital laser scanning have taken the place of more traditional design jargon in the world of industrial design, 10/12 Industry Report details in a feature from its new quarterly issue.

These high-tech tools and processes have become necessary for designers to meet the increasing demand for projects to be built faster, less expensively and more productively.

Perhaps more noticeably, there has been an unmistakable paradigm shift in the way industrial owners approach design and construction altogether, as they seek to marry the two disciplines to achieve project goals.

A desire for cost efficiency is the driving force for much of the change, says Denis Menegaz, a vice president of project management at Fluor and project director during the $11 billion front-end engineering design (FEED) stage for Sasol’s Lake Charles project.

“Owners are more careful with their capital these days,” Menegaz tells 10/12 Industry Report. “They spend a lot more time in the pre-FEED and FEED phases of the project, making sure they get it right. Once they get the approval to build, they want to go as fast as they can to get the return on capital.”

