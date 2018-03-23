‘10/12 Industry Report’: Meet south Louisiana’s rising industry talent—all of them under the age of 40

There is talk of “the great crew change” in the oil and gas business, and many companies throughout the petrochemical sector and other heavy industries struggle to fill their workforce supply lines with enough young engineers, process technologists and managers.

Still, when 10/12 Industry Report asked industry leaders throughout south Louisiana to tell them about the young talent that is taking on leadership roles, there was no shortage of recommendations.

In the cover package of the first quarter issue, 10/12 Industry Report introduces readers to some of the best under the age of 40.

Among them is 28-year-old Nina Bass, olefins coordination supervisor for ExxonMobil Chemical in Baton Rouge. Just seven years into her career, Nina Bass’ accomplishments are already impressive. She has been a Manufacturing Excellence Award winner, Global Operations Excellence award winner, member of the Women’s Industry Network, president of ExxonMobil’s New Employee Advisory Committee and treasurer of the ExxonMobil Newcomers’ Club.

“Through United Way and WIN, I’ve supported the community and participated in volunteering opportunities,” Bass says. “I also helped plan the ‘Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day’ sponsored by WIN, and volunteered at the food bank, IRIS Domestic Violence Center and others while at ExxonMobil.”

And then there’s Kyle Cook, 34, who is a partner at Hannis T. Bourgeois in Baton Rouge. At the firm, Cook strives to develop the next generation of leaders through HTB’s YoPreaux young professionals group. YoPreaux focuses on developing aspirational goals, professional development, community service, networking and business development. Cook has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree in business from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Read more about Bass, Cook and 18 other rising young industry professionals in the complete cover package. Also, be sure to check out the full first quarter issue of the magazine, and sign up for a free subscription.