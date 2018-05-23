‘10/12 Industry Report’: How is industry mitigating fatigue-related hazards?

Blame it on Thomas Edison. His invention of the light bulb some 140 years ago led to a monumental shift in cultural norms, and average sleep times declined from nine to seven hours or less.



In all fairness, his invention can’t shoulder all the blame for the fatigue epidemic that’s sweeping the U.S.

As 10/12 Industry Report details in a feature from the current issue, expanding waistlines have led to the growing prevalence of sleep apnea, leaving many dazed and confused. Twenty-two million Americans suffer from the problem, and more than 80% of sufferers are undiagnosed, according to data from the American Sleep Apnea Association.



Apart from a long list of health-related consequences, lack of sleep can have more far-reaching, catastrophic ramifications for the industrial and transportation sectors. Anyone who operates machinery or watches a process console is a threat to safety when fatigued.



A National Safety Council study found that injury risk begins increasing beyond an 8-hour shift, with a 13% increase in the 10th hour and a 30% increase in the 12th hour. In a recent study released by AAA, researchers determined 9.5% of all crashes and 10.8% of crashes resulting in significant property damage involved drowsiness.



Fortunately, some leaders in manufacturing and industry are beginning to shine a light on the problem and for the first time are taking steps to incorporate fatigue risk management guidelines into their work practices. Emily Whitcomb, a fatigue expert, began spearheading a fatigue initiative at the National Safety Council in 2016. The NSC is developing educational materials and other resources regarding fatigue this summer, and the council plans to hold its first-ever Fatigue Conference in Seattle in 2019.



The South Louisiana Chapter of NSC in New Orleans, under the direction of president and CEO Beth Inbau, will play a role in regionalizing the process.

“The Safety Council knows that the night shift is most vulnerable because it’s when your internal clock wants you to sleep, so therefore you are already at risk,” Inbau says. “Secondly, the night shift is usually the one that has the least amount of supervision, and people tend to take shortcuts and mistakes are made. The results could be catastrophic.”

