Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: Why termination always comes with risk

Terminating an employee always comes with a risk because there's a chance that he or she could make an issue of the termination, claiming it was discriminatory or based on some other illegal grounds. (There's also the risk that they will bad-mouth your organization on the internet.) In most cases, employers can terminate an employee for any reason or no reason at all. However, there is nothing you can do to guarantee an employee won't call a lawyer or the Department of Labor. That said, while you can't eliminate all risk, you can and should do everything in your power to reduce it.