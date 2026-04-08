The East Baton Rouge Parish Library: Where entrepreneurs go to grow

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

When it comes to powering local entrepreneurship, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and The Alliance are building one of the region’s most dynamic engines for small business growth. Their collaborative Small Business Engine Series has evolved into a practical, boots-on-the-ground resource for aspiring and established business owners alike, blending expert insight with hands-on guidance that’s often hard to find elsewhere.

The next installment in the series continues that momentum with a focus on the real-world challenges local entrepreneurs are facing right now. “AI Inside the Business” will be held on April 29 at 8:30 a.m. at the Main Library.

Topics for the Small Business Engine Series are shaped directly by participant feedback and survey responses, ensuring that each session responds to genuine community needs rather than abstract trends, says Assistant Library Director Mary Stein.

One of the strongest themes to emerge from that feedback is the growing anxiety – and opportunity – surrounding artificial intelligence. The Small Business Engine Series invites local subject-matter experts to demystify the tools, show what’s useful for small operations and draw a line between hype and practical applications.

Confirmed speakers for the April session include Brandon Cornette, CIO at Paystar; Henry Hays, cofounder at Disrupt Ready; Hunter Thevis, president at S1 Technology; and Gabriel Murillo, managing partner at Easton Digital.

Rather than a single workshop, the Small Business Engine Series is structured as a sequence of programs that carry entrepreneurs through the year, with multiple sessions planned throughout 2026. Additionally, professionally produced videos of previous sessions are available on the library’s Youtube channel: ebrpl.co/engineseries.

Each gathering blends presentation time with Q&A, creating an environment where business owners can compare strategies, ask questions and leave with concrete next steps.

To register for AI Inside the Business, visit ebrpl.co/engine. To learn more about all of the events and resources available through the library, visit ebrpl.com.

A deeper dive: The Geaux Learn 10‑week series

Complementing the Small Business Engine programming is a 10-week course for small business owners presented by Dr. Amber Alexis with Geaux Learn Educational Solutions. The course, “ChatGPT & Chill: A Free Monthly Hands On AI Lab,” begins April 26.

Designed as a progressive, hands-on course, this series walks entrepreneurs through core concepts and practical skills week by week. The first session focuses on developing a Personal Brand Starter Kit. Participants will leave with a bio (short and long form), tagline, three content pillars and 10 social media post ideas.

As the course progresses, participants will work on a LinkedIn Glow-Up, Resume, Email Welcome Series and more, all using AI. The series emphasizes doing, not just listening. Attendees can expect exercises, real examples and guided work time that helps them apply what they’re learning directly to their own ventures.

Registration is available now at ebrpl.com.